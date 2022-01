Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 08:38 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: Syabu weighing about 55.4kg worth some RM1.3mil was seized from a repeat offender during an integrated operation in the city here earlier this month. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/12/sabah-cops-seize-55kg-of-syabu-arrest-serial-offender-in-raids