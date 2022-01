Category: World Published on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 08:18 Hits: 4

JOHOR BARU: A woman who was away from her family for over one year and eight months finally returned home and reunited with her family – including her toddler daughter who was still an infant when she left. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/01/12/mum-reunites-with-toddler-she-hasnt-met-in-20-months-thanks-to-vtl