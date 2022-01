Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 10:06 Hits: 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was embroiled Tuesday in another scandal over his government's alleged lockdown breaches as police said they were investigating a Downing Street gathering attended by dozens of top officials.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220111-police-investigate-allegations-that-downing-street-planned-byob-party-for-more-than-100