Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Egypt went into their first Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match with high hopes, boasting a magnificent asset in the shape of iconic Liverpool striker Mo Salah. But Nigeria dashed their hopes: A clinical Kelechi Iheanacho strike put them ahead 30 minutes in and they never looked back.

