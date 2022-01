Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 17:28 Hits: 8

A video filmed in the state of Michoacán in western Mexico shows a masked man shaving a women's head as "punishment" for "disrespecting" the man and other members of a cartel. The video has been shared online since December 31, 2021, showing an incident that is not uncommon in this part of Mexico, according to a local resident.

