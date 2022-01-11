Guantanamo, 20 years on: Former detainee Mohamedou Ould Salahi on FRANCE 24

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 18:03 Hits: 7

It has been 20 years since the first detainees arrived at the Guantanamo US military prison in Cuba on January 11, 2002. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. Mohamedou Ould Salahi was one of them. He explains to FRANCE 24 how in 2001, he was taken from his home in Mauritania and eventually held at Guantánamo Bay for 14 years without charge.

