The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Guantanamo, 20 years on: Former detainee Mohamedou Ould Salahi on FRANCE 24

Category: World Hits: 7

Guantanamo, 20 years on: Former detainee Mohamedou Ould Salahi on FRANCE 24 It has been 20 years since the first detainees arrived at the Guantanamo US military prison in Cuba on January 11, 2002. At its peak, in 2003, the detention center held nearly 680 prisoners. Mohamedou Ould Salahi was one of them. He explains to FRANCE 24 how in 2001, he was taken from his home in Mauritania and eventually held at Guantánamo Bay for 14 years without charge.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20220111-guantanamo-20-years-on-former-detainee-mohamedou-ould-salahi-on-france-24

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version