Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 16:53 Hits: 7

HARARE (Reuters) - A freelance reporter working for the New York Times in Zimbabwe will appear in court on Wednesday, his lawyer and the newspaper said, in a case critics say illustrates the authoritarian nature of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/12/zimbabwe-puts-new-york-times-freelancer-on-trial