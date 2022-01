Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 17:05 Hits: 6

BEIRUT (Reuters) -A Lebanese judge said on Tuesday she had imposed a travel ban on central bank governor Riad Salameh, who is at the centre of investigations into alleged fraud and other misconduct launched after Lebanon was plunged into a deep financial crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/12/lebanese-judge-imposes-travel-ban-on-central-bank-governor-amid-probe