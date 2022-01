Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 20:52 Hits: 7

BERLIN (Reuters) - The ruling Social Democrats (SPD) expect a bill on making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory in Germany to be voted on by parliament in March, the party's leader in the legislature said on Tuesday. Read full story

