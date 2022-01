Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 16:01 Hits: 1

Rural migrants in China are denied the rights of urban residents, creating a two-tier system. A reform plan would relax some residency rules.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Asia-Pacific/2022/0111/Rural-migrants-are-denied-rights-in-Chinese-cities.-Can-Xi-fix-the-problem?icid=rss