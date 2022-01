Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 18:33 Hits: 6

Nicaragua swore in President Daniel Ortega for a fourth consecutive term on Jan. 10, eroding what the international community hoped would be the nation’s return to a democratic path. The U.S. and EU responded with more sanctions on members of his regime.

