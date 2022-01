Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 14:12 Hits: 1

Yevgeniy Zhovtis, a prominent activist in Almaty, explains the causes and potential effects of unprecedented unrest.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/11/qa-kazakh-activist-yevgeniy-zhovtis-on-mass-unrest