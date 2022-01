Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 11:00 Hits: 1

As Africa’s farmers work to adapt to climate change, global leaders must do their part by keeping – and extending – the promises they made at COP26. Increased investment in sustainable agriculture, including research and development, is critical to protect vulnerable people from hunger and ensure food security for all.

