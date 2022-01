Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 13:30 Hits: 1

As Afghanistan slides further into a devastating economic and humanitarian crisis, the United Nations is the one global actor that can help the country pull through. The international community must deliver aid where it is most needed, and support national reconciliation and peace processes for as long as necessary.

