  COVID-19 is still with us, but it's fading as a chief concern for Americans in 2022
"Ignorance and prejudice are the handmaidens of propaganda. Our mission, therefore, is to confront ignorance with knowledge, bigotry with tolerance, and isolation with the outstretched hand of generosity. Racism can, will, and must be defeated." ― Kofi Annan
COVID-19 is still with us, but it's fading as a chief concern for Americans in 2022

New polling from AP-NORC finds the economy is far outpacing COVID-19 as the chief concern for voters heading into this year's midterms.

Fully 68% of Americans named the economy as a problem they would like to see the government address in 2022—the exact same percentage who said that last year. Meanwhile, the share of respondents who named COVID-19 as a key issue needing government attention fell 16 points from last year to 37% this year.

The polling, which was conducted in early December, suggests that while the Biden administration has achieved some measure of success at beating back COVID-19 in Americans' minds, the economy continues to worry them at higher rates. The survey, however, was conducted before the omicron surge became a major concern in the U.S., so some degree of caution is warranted.

In the poll, health care also slipped 11 points as a top priority, with just 30% of respondents focusing on it, as did "politics," falling seven points to just 26% viewing it as a problem.

Gun issues rose in prominence by 19 points—more than any other issue polled—with 24% of respondents now calling it a top concern for government action.

More Americans now also view immigration as a salient issue at 32%, a 14-point increase from last year, while personal finances/cost of living rose 12 points as a trouble spot to 24%.

The AP-NORC survey revealed very similar results to a Daily Kos/Civiqs poll conducted in late October that also found respondents prioritizing financial and inflationary issues over COVID-19.

In that poll, registered voters expressed dissatisfaction with gas prices and the price of household goods at rates of 78% and 75%, respectively—making them two of the top three issues of concern for voters. The only issue that figured higher was the state of democracy, at 88%. Personal savings also made a top five appearance, with 59% of voters expressing dissatisfaction on the matter.

Overall, just 36% of voters counted themselves dissatisfied with the state of COVID-19 in the Civiqs poll. Though the survey was done pre-omicron, the nation was also weathering a major delta surge that had peaked in September.

Taken together, the two polls using different methodologies reached a similar conclusion: Americans are at least relatively satisfied with President Joe Biden's efforts to minimize the health risks of the pandemic. But they also remain wary of pocketbook issues related to the economy and inflation, which can likewise be traced back to the pandemic.

It's far too early to say which way these issues will play for Democrats in November, and the pandemic has remained remarkably unpredictable for a solid two years now.

But at the very least, we can say that Americans will likely be more focused on pocketbook issues heading into this year's midterms than they will be on the health risks related to COVID-19. Naturally, that assumes a certain level of continued competence from the Biden administration regarding the pandemic.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2073917

