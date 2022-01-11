Meet the Muslim Army Chaplain Who Condemned Torture of Guantánamo Prisoners Then Was Jailed Himself

. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Twenty years ago today, the U.S. military began imprisoning Muslim men at Guantánamo Bay in Cuba. We speak with the prison’s former Muslim chaplain, James Yee, who was jailed and held in solitary confinement for 76 days after being falsely accused of espionage. All charges were eventually dropped, and he received an honorable discharge. Yee describes how boys as young as 12 to 15 years old were treated as enemy combatants on the prison complex and the widespread Islamophobia that put even Muslim Americans under heavy surveillance. “During my time I was there, it was clear that these individuals were not in any way associated with terrorism whatsoever,” says Yee.
Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/1/11/guantanamo_bay_20_anniversary_james_yee
. Earth911
. European Commission Climate Action
. NASA
. NASA Climate Change: Vital Signs
. Union of Concerned Scientists
. World Wildlife Fund - Climate
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Center for International Policy
Center for Responsive Politics
Center for Strategic and International Studies
Center for Study of Responsive Law
Essential InformationEUobserver
Library of Congress - Historic American Newspapers
National Employment Law Project
National Iranian American Council
Public Accountability Initiative
Public Interest Research Groups
United States Institute of Peace
. Committee to Investigate Russia
. Fernwood Publishing (Roseway Publishing)
. Institute for the Study of War
. Israel Lobby and American Policy
. US Senate
. Washington Report on Middle East Affairs
. Food & Environment Reporting Network
. Food Day
. Fair Trade Certified - Coffee