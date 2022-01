Category: World Published on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 08:48 Hits: 6

GEORGE TOWN: Four men, believed to be involved in illegal moneylending activities, were nabbed by police after allegedly robbing a woman who failed to pay back the RM10,000 loan she took from one of the suspects. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/2022/01/11/penang-cops-nab-four-over-alleged-robbery-assault