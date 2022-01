Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 20:50 Hits: 0

Vaccine skeptics and others angered by COVID curbs have protested in Brussels, Prague and other European cities. Omicron is driving up cases across the EU, with experts warning unvaccinated people are especially at risk.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/thousands-protest-covid-curbs-in-europe-amid-omicron-surge/a-60374676?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf