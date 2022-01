Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 10:06 Hits: 0

The central Asian country is the world's biggest uranium exporter and is among the top oil and coal producers. The resource-rich state has seen some of the biggest public protests in years, unnerving energy markets.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/unstable-kazakhstan-a-big-risk-for-energy-markets/a-60377450?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf