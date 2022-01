Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 14:18 Hits: 0

After two independent media outlets shut down in Hong Kong in recent weeks, journalists in the city describe how their once-thriving sector is now witnessing the end of an era.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-journalists-remain-defiant-despite-clampdown-on-media/a-60378390?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf