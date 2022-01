Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 15:57 Hits: 0

After a long wait, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has finally kicked off in Cameroon after COVID-19 forced the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to postpone the tournament.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afcon-africa-s-soccer-tournament-gets-off-to-a-vibrant-start/a-60379152?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf