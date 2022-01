Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 18:05 Hits: 5

An EU climate agency has said 2021 was the fifth-warmest year ever recorded globally. Greenhouse gas emissions have supercharged wildfires, heat waves and flooding, affecting every continent.

