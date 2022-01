Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 21:05 Hits: 5

Robert Durst, the disgraced son of a New York real estate magnate, was the subject of multiple murder investigations — and an HBO documentary in which he seemed to confess. He died at the age of 78 in a prison hospital.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/robert-durst-real-estate-heir-convicted-of-murder-dies-in-prison/a-60383350?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf