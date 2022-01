Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 21:05 Hits: 6

The US president raised concerns about recent military escalations, civilian deaths and detentions in an ongoing conflict between the Ethiopian government and Tigrayan fighters. Abiy described the call as "candid."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-biden-and-pm-abiy-discuss-deescalating-tigray-conflict/a-60383151?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf