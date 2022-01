Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 21:04 Hits: 5

In a landmark case, Syrian regime officers are being tried for crimes against humanity. The court aims to probe the defendants' alleged crimes as well as cast light on Bashar Assad's system of torture and oppression.

