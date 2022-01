Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 13:40 Hits: 0

The long-awaited African football bonanza kicked off with a win for hosts Cameroon as they came back from behind to prevail over Burkina Faso, with two penalties from striker Vincent Aboubakar powering them to victory.

