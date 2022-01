Category: World Published on Sunday, 09 January 2022 17:42 Hits: 0

The video sharing app has surged in popularity in France since 2020 especially among under 25s. Presidential candidates are seeing engagement on the platform soar as they court young voters ahead of the April election.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220109-french-presidential-candidates-fight-for-youth-vote-on-tiktok