Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 03:45 Hits: 0

World number one Novak Djokovic won a stunning victory Monday over the Australian government, overturning the cancellation of his visa on Covid-19 health groundsĀ and ending his detention.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220110-australian-judge-offers-glimmer-of-hope-for-djokovic-as-he-fights-deportation