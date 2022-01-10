The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Deadly clashes on Colombia-Venezuela border create 'climate of terror'

Deadly clashes on Colombia-Venezuela border create 'climate of terror' At least 27 people died in fighting between armed Colombian groups on Sunday, January 2, in Arauca, a region in eastern Colombia on the border with Venezuela. Although soldiers were deployed to this rural area, residents say they feel trapped and abandoned. They say they are living in a "climate of terror", with some hiding at home, while others have decided to flee. 

