Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 13:16 Hits: 0

A statement by Mali's military regime announced the recall of ambassadors and the closure of borders with West African nations after the ECOWAS regional block announced tough sanctions on the ruling junta.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20220110-mali-s-junta-closes-borders-with-ecowas-states-after-bloc-imposes-sanctions