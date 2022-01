Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 18:31 Hits: 6

Guinea left-back Issiaga Sylla scored a first-half goal to steer his side to a fortunate 1-0 victory over depleted Malawi in an entertaining Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash at the Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220110-guinea-triumph-1-0-over-malawi-diminished-by-covid-outbreak