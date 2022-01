Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 19:59 Hits: 6

French schoolchildren will be allowed to do self-tests instead of a PCR test if one of their classmates tests positive for coronavirus, as a surge in Covid-19 infections has made the health protocol in the education sector too heavy, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

