Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 17:28 Hits: 5

(Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden raised concerns about air strikes in the conflict in northern Ethiopia and about human rights issues during a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday, the White House said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/11/ethiopia039s-abiy-says-he-and-biden-spoke-agreed-to-strengthen-ties