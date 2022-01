Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 17:35 Hits: 8

PARIS (Reuters) - French far-right candidate Eric Zemmour on Monday attacked anti-racist and anti-homophobia groups in schools, saying they were brainwashing pupils, as he urged a return to a more conservative education system. Read full story

