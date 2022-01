Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 18:08 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said that the United States was firm in pushing back on security proposals that are "non-starters" during talks with her Russian counterpart in Geneva, and added Washington won't allow anyone to slam shut NATO's open door policy. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/11/us-pushed-back-on-russian-security-proposals-in-geneva-meeting-official-says