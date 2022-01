Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 19:07 Hits: 6

ROME (Reuters) - The small number of Italians who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 are largely responsible for the continued health crisis, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/01/11/italy039s-covid-woes-mainly-caused-by-unvaccinated-draghi-says