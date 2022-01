Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 20:52 Hits: 8

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats are urging the Biden administration to allow at least 2 million immigrants in the country illegally to prolong their stay and to prevent deportation to home countries where natural disasters and crises prevent their safe return. Read full story

