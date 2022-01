Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 17:26 Hits: 5

On Sunday, a new law went into effect in New York City that will allow more than 800,000 noncitizens to vote in municipal elections. Although smaller towns across the U.S. have enacted similar legislation, New York City is the first major hub to do so.

