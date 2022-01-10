Drink up anti-vaxxers: Self-proclaimed head of ‘Vaccine Police’ says ‘urine therapy’ cures COVID

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 19:10 Hits: 5

Ex-con, anti-vaxxer, and king of the village of nincompoops, “Vaccine Police” leader Christopher Key is giving out advice on his latest nontreatment treatment for COVID-19. He says it is the “antidote,” and we hope you’re sitting down for this. Yes, folks, it’s … ”urine therapy.”

That’s right: Instead of taking a safe and effective vaccine, Key is telling his bonehead followers to buckle up and take a big sip of their own liquid gold.

“The antidote that we have seen now, and we have tons and tons of research, is urine therapy. Okay, and I know to a lot of you this sounds crazy, but guys, God’s given us everything we need,” Key said in a video posted over the weekend on his Telegram account.

“This has been around for centuries,” he added.

Key—who was recently released from jail in Birmingham, Alabama, over a criminal trespassing charge—admits that what he’s saying might seem a bit “cray cray.” But he went on to tell a small group of his followers to “drink urine” because “this vaccine is the worst bioweapon I have ever seen.” He concluded with: “I’m not a medical doctor and I’m not telling anyone to drink their own urine, but I drink my own urine. And I’ve been drinking my own urine for the last 23 years and I’m still alive. And I drink chlorine dioxide!” The concludes with a brief sales pitch on chlorine dioxide.

Anti-vaxxer Christopher Key says that drinking your own urine is the cure for COVID. They just get better & better at “owning the libs”.pic.twitter.com/NGY8n01nis January 10, 2022

But back to Key. When he’s not guzzling waste matter, Key is on the road wearing a fake badge and an arsenal of weapons, hoping to arrest Democratic state governors over vaccine mandates.

According to The Daily Beast, Key has harassed several state officials and “served” people with packets of information that he insists prove his conspiracy that COVID-19 vaccines are “bioweapons.”

Key additionally carries a flamethrower, which he showed off in one of his many Telegram videos. And according to The Washington Post, Key went to a Walmart pharmacy in Springfield, Missouri, along with several of his followers in August to threaten pharmacists over giving out COVID-19 vaccines.

“What they’re doing is crimes against humanity,” he said in a live stream on Facebook. “And if they do not stand down immediately, then they could be executed. They can be hung in the state.”

He added: “If you allow one more shot in one more person’s body, you yourself will be executed in violation of the Nuremberg Code,” he said as he pointed to a Walmart employee standing nearby. “We don’t want that to happen to any of you guys at all. We love you guys. We want to keep you safe.”

Key has repeatedly referred to America’s Frontline Doctors, a group notoriously known for proliferating bogus claims about COVID-19. Key even falsely claimed that days after getting COVID-19 vaccines, 45,000 people died. This is, of course, completely untrue.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2073806