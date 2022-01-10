Putin Unlikely to Invade Ukraine Despite Overheated U.S. Rhetoric, Says Khrushchev's Great-Granddaughter

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 13:11 Hits: 0

U.S. and Russian officials are meeting today in Geneva as NATO calls on Russia to remove its troops from along the Ukrainian border. The Russian military has also mobilized soldiers to suppress protests in Kazakhstan. We go to Moscow to speak with Nina Khrushcheva, professor of international affairs at The New School, who says President Vladimir Putin is expanding Russia’s sphere of influence but will not invade Ukraine. “It’s not that he wants to take more territory. I think he wants to get heard,” says Khrushcheva.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/1/10/recent_updates_russia_us_ukraine_kazakhstan