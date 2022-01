Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 15:28 Hits: 1

Belarusian authorities say a man in the eastern city of Mahilyou was handed a two-year prison sentence for online comments that insulted a KGB officer who was killed in a police shoot-out at a Minsk apartment that also killed an IT worker in late September.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/belarus-shooting-kgb-social-comments/31647667.html