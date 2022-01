Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 16:10 Hits: 7

L├╝tzerath, in western Germany, is set to disappear for the sake of brown coal mining. All 90 residents have been relocated. Only one, Eckhardt Heukamp, vows to stay.

