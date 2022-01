Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 16:41 Hits: 7

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claims Islamists had sought to launch a coup under the guise of protest. The country had been targeted by "international terrorism," according to Vladimir Putin.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/kazakhstan-putin-says-russia-will-not-allow-revolutions/a-60377370?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf