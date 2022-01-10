Last minute penalty gifts Senegal 1-0 win in lacklustre opener against Zimbabwe

Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 15:39 Hits: 3

Senagal, one of the favourites to take the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) trophy, disappointed in the first match of the tournament against Zimbabwe, after positive Covid tests took some of their biggest stars out of action. But a moment of drama at the last minute saved them, as a clinical penalty finish in injury time from their talisman Sadio Mané saw the Teranga Lions prevail.

