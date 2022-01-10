The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Last minute penalty gifts Senegal 1-0 win in lacklustre opener against Zimbabwe Senagal, one of the favourites to take the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) trophy, disappointed in the first match of the tournament against Zimbabwe, after positive Covid tests took some of their biggest stars out of action. But a moment of drama at the last minute saved them, as a clinical penalty finish in injury time from their talisman Sadio Mané saw the Teranga Lions prevail.

