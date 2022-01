Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 15:52 Hits: 4

Morocco take on Ghana in one of the most hotly anticipated opening matches of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon, at 5 pm local time (GMT+1). Follow the action on FRANCE 24's liveblog.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220110-morocco-take-on-ghana-in-their-opening-africa-cup-of-nations-clash