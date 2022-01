Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 13:02 Hits: 6

With many democracies reeling from the disruptive effects of new technologies, it is easy to be pessimistic about the future of political systems built on individual freedom and political agency. Yet it is still fully within democratic countries’ power to decide which technologies they do and do not want.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/technology-and-global-struggle-for-democracy-by-manuel-muniz-2022-01