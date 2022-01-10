The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

As Djokovic Leaves Australian Detention Hotel, Refugees Held There Urge World Not to Forget Them

Seg2 djokovic refugees split

As an Australian judge allows unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic to be released from immigration detention amid controversy over his COVID vaccine exemption, we look at how his case has intensified international scrutiny over Australia’s inhumane treatment of refugees jailed in the same rundown hotel. “No one is telling us when we get out of this indefinite detention,” says Mehdi Ali, an Iranian refugee currently detained by the Australian government at the Park Hotel in Melbourne. We also speak with former Australian soccer player Craig Foster, who advocates for asylum seekers.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/1/10/australia_detaining_refugees_at_park_hotel

