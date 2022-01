Category: World Published on Monday, 10 January 2022 08:24 Hits: 2

Ahead of her trip, Annalena Baerbock also praised Italy as a key ally in creating a green economy and working on a single European asylum system.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-tops-agenda-on-german-foreign-minister-s-italy-trip/a-60376825?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf