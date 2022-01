Category: World Published on Saturday, 08 January 2022 20:08 Hits: 3

Small anti-government protests in the Kazakh city of Zhanaozen continued on January 8 as Kazakhstan's security forces tightened their grip in the capital, Nur-Sultan, and in cities across the country. Dozens of people were killed in unprecedented nation-wide crackdown on protests triggered by a sharp fuel price hike.

