WATCH: Jimmy Fallon mocks Trump's new social media app using the former president's own words

Former President Donald Trump is trying yet again to launch a social media app. So, to help the former president make his announcement, Jimmy Fallon decided to offer a bit of help. However, Fallon's comical approach has put a different spin on things.

On Friday, January 7, the segment on Trump's new social media app aired on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The late-night host's parody spliced some of the former president's most infamous lines to create a comical description of the new app, per HuffPost.

See the comical breakdown at the 5:00 mark:

Trump Launching New Social Media App, USPS to Deliver 500 Million COVID Tests | The Tonight Show youtu.be

Trump's latest attempt to launch a social media app follows two previous challenges the platform has faced. From being hacked just hours after its initial launch to facing legal woes, the former president has had his fair share of obstacles in the social media world.



